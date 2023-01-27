Bellevue triumphs in strong showing over Goose Lake Northeast 73-44

Bellevue dominated from start to finish in an imposing 73-44 win over Goose Lake Northeast in Iowa boys basketball on January 27.
Last season, Goose Lake Northeast and Bellevue faced off on February 4, 2022 at Goose Lake Northeast High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 20, Goose Lake Northeast faced off against Dyersville Beckman and Bellevue took on Camanche on January 20 at Camanche High School. Click here for a recap.
