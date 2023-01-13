Bent but not broken: Davenport Central weathers scare to dispatch Davenport Assumption 74-71

With little to no wiggle room, Davenport Central nosed past Davenport Assumption 74-71 in Iowa boys basketball action on January 13.
Davenport Central drew first blood by forging a 20-10 margin over Davenport Assumption after the first quarter.
The scene changed momentarily in the second quarter when the Knights got within 32-23.
Davenport Central jumped to a 51-39 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Blue Devils chalked up this decision in spite of the Knights' spirited final-quarter performance.
