Bettendorf collects victory over Davenport Central 73-61

Bettendorf stretched out and finally snapped Davenport Central to earn a 73-61 victory on January 31 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Bettendorf moved in front of Davenport Central 19-13 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs fought to a 37-28 half margin at the Blue Devils' expense.

The roles reversed in the third quarter as Davenport Central fought to within 49-43.

The Bulldogs put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Blue Devils 24-18 in the last stanza.

