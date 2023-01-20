 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bettendorf dims lights on Muscatine 75-51

  • 0

Bettendorf built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 75-51 win over Muscatine in Iowa boys basketball action on January 20.

The last time Bettendorf and Muscatine played in a 63-37 game on February 8, 2022. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 13, Bettendorf faced off against Davenport West and Muscatine took on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley on January 13 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School. Click here for a recap.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

One pricey ticket! Man pays $2.6 million to watch Ronaldo-Messi match

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News