Bettendorf earns solid win over Davenport North 63-52

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Bettendorf will take its 63-52 victory over Davenport North in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 10.
Last season, Davenport North and Bettendorf squared off with February 17, 2022 at Davenport North High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 3, Bettendorf faced off against Clinton and Davenport North took on Central DeWitt on January 3 at Davenport North High School. For results, click here.
