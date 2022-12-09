Bettendorf ekes out victory against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 45-41

Bettendorf could finally catch its breath after a close call against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in a 45-41 victory at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High on December 9 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf faced off on February 11, 2022 at Bettendorf High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on December 2, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against North Liberty and Bettendorf took on Cedar Rapids CR Washington on December 1 at Bettendorf High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.