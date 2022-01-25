Bettendorf escapes close call with Eldridge North Scott 48-44

Bettendorf broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Eldridge North Scott 48-44 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 25.
In recent action on January 18, Bettendorf faced off against Davenport North and Eldridge North Scott took on Davenport West on January 13 at Eldridge North Scott High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.