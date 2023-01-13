Bettendorf escapes Davenport West in thin win 69-61

Bettendorf eventually plied victory away from Davenport West 69-61 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 13.
Last season, Bettendorf and Davenport West squared off with February 4, 2022 at Bettendorf High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 6, Davenport West faced off against Muscatine and Bettendorf took on Davenport Assumption on January 6 at Bettendorf High School. For a full recap, click here.
