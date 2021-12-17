Bettendorf hustles by Clinton in victory 66-54

Bettendorf tipped and eventually toppled Clinton 66-54 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on December 17.
In recent action on December 7, Clinton faced off against Muscatine and Bettendorf took on Eldridge North Scott on December 10 at Eldridge North Scott High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Bulldogs opened a thin 35-30 gap over the River Kings at the intermission.
