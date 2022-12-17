 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bettendorf knocks off Rock Island 59-54

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Bettendorf chalked up in tripping Rock Island 59-54 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 17.

In recent action on December 9, Bettendorf faced off against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Rock Island took on Moline on December 9 at Rock Island High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

