Bettendorf Pleasant Valley casts spell on Davenport Assumption 50-42

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Bettendorf Pleasant Valley didn't mind, dispatching Davenport Assumption 50-42 on December 10 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
The Spartans registered a 21-15 advantage at intermission over the Knights.
The third quarter gave Bettendorf Pleasant Valley a 31-23 lead over Davenport Assumption.
It was a nail-biter in the final quarter when Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Davenport Assumption both had the scoreboard blinking in a 50-42 knot.
In recent action on December 3, Davenport Assumption faced off against Dubuque Wahlert and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on North Liberty on December 2 at North Liberty High School. For more, click here.
