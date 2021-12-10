Bettendorf Pleasant Valley casts spell on Davenport Assumption 50-42

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Bettendorf Pleasant Valley didn't mind, dispatching Davenport Assumption 50-42 on December 10 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The Spartans registered a 21-15 advantage at intermission over the Knights.

The third quarter gave Bettendorf Pleasant Valley a 31-23 lead over Davenport Assumption.

It was a nail-biter in the final quarter when Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Davenport Assumption both had the scoreboard blinking in a 50-42 knot.

