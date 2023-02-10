Impressive was a ready adjective for Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's 69-31 throttling of Central DeWitt in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on February 10.

Last season, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Central DeWitt squared off with February 17, 2022 at Central DeWitt High School last season. For more, click here.

In recent action on January 31, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Eldridge North Scott . Click here for a recap. Central DeWitt took on Muscatine on February 3 at Muscatine High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.