Bettendorf Pleasant Valley dismantles Bettendorf in convincing manner 63-37

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Bettendorf during a 63-37 blowout at Bettendorf High on February 11 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley made the first move by forging a 12-6 margin over Bettendorf after the first quarter.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley enjoyed a thin margin over Bettendorf with a 21-16 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

