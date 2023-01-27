Bettendorf Pleasant Valley dispatches Davenport West 61-47

No quarter was granted as Bettendorf Pleasant Valley blunted Davenport West's plans 61-47 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley drew first blood by forging a 16-9 margin over Davenport West after the first quarter.

The Spartans registered a 29-20 advantage at intermission over the Falcons.

Davenport West battled back to make it 40-34 in the third quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Spartans, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 21-13 final quarter, too.

