Bettendorf Pleasant Valley explodes past Central DeWitt 60-39

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley earned its community's accolades after a 60-39 win over Central DeWitt in Iowa boys basketball action on January 6.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley jumped in front of Central DeWitt 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Spartans' shooting breathed fire in front for a 35-12 lead over the Sabers at halftime.

Central DeWitt showed its spirit while rallying to within 44-25 in the third quarter.

The Spartans' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 16-14 points differential.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.