 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley explodes past Central DeWitt 60-39

  • 0

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley earned its community's accolades after a 60-39 win over Central DeWitt in Iowa boys basketball action on January 6.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley jumped in front of Central DeWitt 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Spartans' shooting breathed fire in front for a 35-12 lead over the Sabers at halftime.

Central DeWitt showed its spirit while rallying to within 44-25 in the third quarter.

The Spartans' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 16-14 points differential.

The last time Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Central DeWitt played in a 81-75 game on February 17, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kenya faces 'long journey' to tackle athletics doping crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News