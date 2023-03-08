Bettendorf Pleasant Valley put its nose to the grindstone and turned back Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy in a 57-45 decision in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on March 8.

Tough to find an edge early, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy fashioned a 15-15 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Spartans registered a 26-22 advantage at intermission over the Cougars.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley darted to a 38-32 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Spartans avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 19-13 stretch over the fourth quarter.

