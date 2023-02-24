Bettendorf Pleasant Valley had its hands full but finally brushed off Bettendorf 59-42 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on Feb. 24.

The last time Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf played in a 63-37 game on Feb. 11, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on Feb. 17, Bettendorf faced off against Davenport West . For results, click here. Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Muscatine on Feb. 17 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School. For more, click here.

