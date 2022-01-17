 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley knocks out victory on Central DeWitt 47-35
0 Comments

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley knocks out victory on Central DeWitt 47-35

  • 0

No quarter was granted as Bettendorf Pleasant Valley blunted Central DeWitt's plans 47-35 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 17.

The Spartans moved in front of the Sabers 12-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Spartans' offense jumped to an 18-12 lead over the Sabers at the intermission.

In recent action on January 11, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Muscatine and Central DeWitt took on Clinton on January 7 at Clinton High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Djokovic faces deportation as Australia revokes visa again

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News