Bettendorf Pleasant Valley knocks out victory on Central DeWitt 47-35

No quarter was granted as Bettendorf Pleasant Valley blunted Central DeWitt's plans 47-35 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 17.
The Spartans moved in front of the Sabers 12-7 to begin the second quarter.
The Spartans' offense jumped to an 18-12 lead over the Sabers at the intermission.
In recent action on January 11, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Muscatine and Central DeWitt took on Clinton on January 7 at Clinton High School. For more, click here.
