Bettendorf Pleasant Valley mollywopps Clinton 74-43

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Clinton 74-43 in Iowa boys basketball action on January 10.

Last season, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Clinton squared off with February 8, 2022 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 3, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Davenport Central and Clinton took on Bettendorf on January 3 at Clinton High School. For more, click here.

