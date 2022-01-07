Bettendorf Pleasant Valley nets nifty win over Bettendorf 45-36

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley upended Bettendorf for a narrow 45-36 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 7.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 2-2 duel in the first quarter.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's shooting moved to an 18-7 lead over Bettendorf at the half.

The Bulldogs moved ahead of the Spartans 31-30 to start the fourth quarter.

