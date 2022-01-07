 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley nets nifty win over Bettendorf 45-36
0 Comments

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley nets nifty win over Bettendorf 45-36

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley upended Bettendorf for a narrow 45-36 victory in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 7.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 2-2 duel in the first quarter.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's shooting moved to an 18-7 lead over Bettendorf at the half.

The Bulldogs moved ahead of the Spartans 31-30 to start the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ex-NFL star Clinton Portis sentenced to prison for health care fraud scheme

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News