Bettendorf Pleasant Valley nips Davenport West in scare 48-40
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley nips Davenport West in scare 48-40

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley edged Davenport West in a close 48-40 encounter in Iowa boys basketball action on December 17.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley opened with a 13-8 advantage over Davenport West through the first quarter.

The Spartans' shooting darted to a 25-19 lead over the Falcons at the half.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 23-21 stretch over the final quarter.

In recent action on December 10, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Davenport Assumption and Davenport West took on Muscatine on December 10 at Muscatine High School. For a full recap, click here.

