Bettendorf Pleasant Valley overcomes Muscatine's lead, then earns win 60-22
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley overcomes Muscatine's lead, then earns win 60-22

Muscatine's quick advantage forced Bettendorf Pleasant Valley to dig down, but it did to earn a 60-22 win Tuesday at Muscatine High on January 11 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The Muskies showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-5 advantage over the Spartans as the first quarter ended.

The Spartans opened a modest 25-12 gap over the Muskies at the half.

In recent action on January 4, Muscatine faced off against Bettendorf and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Clinton on January 4 at Clinton High School. For a full recap, click here.

