Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Bettendorf Pleasant Valley chalked up in tripping Dubuque Senior 54-51 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on Feb. 28.

Tough to find an edge early, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Dubuque Senior fashioned a 11-11 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Spartans opened a small 26-25 gap over the Rams at halftime.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Spartans added to their advantage with a 17-15 margin in the closing period.

Recently on Feb. 20, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley squared off with Dubuque Hempstead in a basketball game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.