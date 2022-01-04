Bettendorf Pleasant Valley soars over Clinton 56-36

Yes, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley looked superb in beating Clinton, but no autographs please after its 56-36 victory for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 4.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's shooting stormed to a 31-12 lead over Clinton at halftime.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took control in the third quarter with a 41-27 advantage over Clinton.
Recently on December 21 , Bettendorf Pleasant Valley squared up on Davenport Central in a basketball game . For more, click here.
