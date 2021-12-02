Bettendorf Pleasant Valley survives taut tilt with North Liberty Liberty 46-40

Thursday's outing turned into an endurance test that Bettendorf Pleasant Valley passed in a 46-40 victory at North Liberty Liberty's expense in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on December 2.
The Lightning took a 22-18 lead over the Spartans heading to the half locker room.
The Spartans got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring 28-18 to finish the game in style.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.