Bettendorf Pleasant Valley takes victory lap past Davenport North 71-46

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Davenport North 71-46 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 20.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley drew first blood by forging a 17-13 margin over Davenport North after the first quarter.
The Spartans' shooting steamrolled in front for a 38-21 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley jumped to a 56-37 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Spartans hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 15-9 advantage in the frame.
The last time Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Davenport North played in a 32-27 game on January 27, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
In recent action on January 14, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Ames and Davenport North took on Eldridge North Scott on January 12 at Davenport North High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.