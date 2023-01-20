Bettendorf Pleasant Valley takes victory lap past Davenport North 71-46

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Davenport North 71-46 for an Iowa boys basketball victory on January 20.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley drew first blood by forging a 17-13 margin over Davenport North after the first quarter.

The Spartans' shooting steamrolled in front for a 38-21 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley jumped to a 56-37 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Spartans hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 15-9 advantage in the frame.

