Bettendorf Pleasant Valley trips Central DeWitt in tenacious tussle 81-75

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Bettendorf Pleasant Valley didn't mind, dispatching Central DeWitt 81-75 in Iowa boys basketball on February 17.
In recent action on February 11, Central DeWitt faced off against Clinton and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Bettendorf on February 11 at Bettendorf High School. Click here for a recap
