Bettendorf Pleasant Valley wins tense tussle with Davenport North 32-27

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Bettendorf Pleasant Valley didn't mind, dispatching Davenport North 32-27 in Iowa boys basketball on January 27.

The start wasn't the problem for the Wildcats, who began with a 10-7 edge over the Spartans through the end of the first quarter.

A half tie at 12-12 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Davenport North moved ahead of Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 21-20 to start the fourth quarter.

