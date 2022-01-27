Bettendorf Pleasant Valley wins tense tussle with Davenport North 32-27

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Bettendorf Pleasant Valley didn't mind, dispatching Davenport North 32-27 in Iowa boys basketball on January 27.
In recent action on January 22, Davenport North faced off against Davenport Assumption and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Eldridge North Scott on January 21 at Eldridge North Scott High School. For more, click here.
The start wasn't the problem for the Wildcats, who began with a 10-7 edge over the Spartans through the end of the first quarter.
A half tie at 12-12 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Davenport North moved ahead of Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 21-20 to start the fourth quarter.
