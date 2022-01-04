 Skip to main content
Bettendorf pockets solid victory over Muscatine 54-50
Bettendorf pockets solid victory over Muscatine 54-50

Bettendorf knocked off Muscatine 54-50 in Iowa boys basketball action on January 4.

Bettendorf jumped in front of Muscatine 16-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs' offense darted to a 23-17 lead over the Muskies at the half.

Bettendorf moved in front of Muscatine 41-33 to begin the fourth quarter.

Recently on December 21 , Muscatine squared up on Central DeWitt in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

Las Vegas snag victory over Colts

