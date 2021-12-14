Bettendorf sprints past Davenport Central 61-42

Bettendorf notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Davenport Central 61-42 on December 14 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on November 30, Davenport Central faced off against Dubuque Senior and Bettendorf took on Central DeWitt on December 7 at Bettendorf High School. For a full recap, click here.
