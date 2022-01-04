Bettendorf squeaks by Muskies for four-point win

The Muscatine High School basketball team was able to grab an early lead over the Bettendorf Bulldogs in Mississippi Athletic Conference play on Tuesday night, but the Muskies weren’t able to grab it back late as the Bulldogs escaped with a 54-50 victory.
Caden Wilkins scored 24 points on 10 of 19 shooting for the Bulldogs, who led 16-7 after one quarter of play at Muscatine High School.
“I just tried to use my size and get down low,” said Wilkins. “I didn’t have to play too fast, just try to get positioning down low and get guys on my back and shoot over them … It helps when everyone on our team picks everyone else up.
“Now, we’re just looking to get a win streak going.”
Muscatine flipped the script in the second period, holding Bettendorf to the same 3 for 8 shooting mark the Bulldogs forced the Muskies into during the first quarter.
Wilkins, a 6-foot-6 sophomore, gave Muscatine trouble inside as most of his points came in the paint. He also added six rebounds for the Bulldogs, which was second to Jackson Gross’ seven for the team high.
“We came out in a triangle offense, which we haven’t run very much,” said Bettendorf head coach Curtis Clark. “We wanted to get the ball inside, and we were able to do that more in the second half. But we got some good inside-out looks. But it was a typical game coming out of the beak, though, we were a little rusty in some areas.
“Give Muscatine some credit, though, they played hard … I knew there would be areas of the game that would be sloppy. But we’re happy to come in and get a win, Muscatine has played some opponents very tough. Their record isn’t indicative of how good a team they really are.”
Freshman Luke Wieskamp gave the Muskies a 3-0 lead seconds into the action with a 3-pointer, but Landon Butler quickly tied it for the Bulldogs and Bettendorf (4-5, 3-3 MAC) wouldn’t surrender the lead for the remainder of the contest.
“We still have a long way to go on defense,” first-year Muscatine head coach Luke Turelli. “But offensively, we started to knock down some shots and show what we can do … We were sharing the ball better and willing to share because our guys knew that when they were open, it was going to come back to them.
“When we were moving the ball well and attacking the paint, we were able to get to the hoop or drive and kick for some open looks.”
Wieskamp scored a Muscatine-best 20, which also doubled as the highest output of the freshman’s young varsity career for the Muskies.
The Muskies (0-7, 0-6 MAC) came close to getting the advantage back a couple times, however, which jump-started the MHS student section, which donned black shirts in remembrance of Muscatine sophomore Cameron Summitt, who passed away over the holiday break.
After the teams went more than three minutes into the second with no scores, Muscatine closed the frame out on a 10-2 run to pull within 23-17 at the half.
Wilkins’ best quarter came in the fourth, when he went 4 of 6 from the field. On his first score of the fourth, he converted an and-1 to put Bett up 11 with seven minutes and 40 seconds left to play.
Muscatine got the Bulldog lead down to just two on several occasions in the third, during a span in which senior Braden Hufford made 3 of 4 threes.
“We needed to get some hands up on some shooters,” Wilkins said. “(Muscatine) was torching us on threes, so we just had to get back to the things we work on in pratice.”
The latest of those chances came with 2:24 left in the third, after a Wieskamp three made it 33-31.
Bettendorf’s Jaden Tyler closed out the third with a pair of treys as the Bulldogs took a 39-33 lead into the final eight minutes of play. Tyler came off the bench to score 10 as Bettendorf shot 21 of 41 from the field as a team to the Muskies’ 20 of 45. The Bulldogs also finished with 11 more rebounds than Muscatine.
“I was happy for Jaden, he came in, stepped up and scored some big points for us,” Clark said.
Muscatine’s next change at its first win comes Friday, when the Muskies continue MAC play with a game at North Scott.
The Muskies were without Miles Melendez and Diamond Krayee, but had some others return to action. The team hopes to be at full strength for the first time all season in the coming games.
“We’re working our way back to full strength,” Turelli said. “And once we get there, it will take a lot off some other guys who've been playing a lot of minutes and keep some guys fresh.”
Bettendorf 54, Muscatine 50
BETTENDORF (4-5, 3-3 MAC) -- Caden Wilkins 10-19 2-4 24, Jaden Tyler 3-5 1-2 10, Landon Butler 3-6 1-2 9, Jackson Gross 3-6 0-0 6, Everett Parker 1-1 0-0 2, Asher Wade 1-1 0-0 2, Cameron Figgs 0-2 1-2 1, Hyson Bey-Buie 0-0 0-2 0, Spencer DelVecchio 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-41 5-12 54.
MUSCATINE (0-7, 0-6 MAC) -- Luke Wieskamp 8-10 0-0 20, Braden Hufford 6-13 0-0 16, Dante Lee 3-14 1-2 7, Conner Christiansen 2-3 0-0 4, Sam Emmert 1-1 0-0 3, Jaime Martinez 0-2 0-0 0, Paul Henry 0-1 0-0 0, Darnell Thompson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-45 1-2 50.
Bett;16;7;18;13;--;54
Musc;7;10;16;17;--;50
3-point goals -- Bett 7-16 (Tyler 3-5, Wilkins 2-5, Butler 2-3, Figgs 0-1, Gross 0-1, DelVecchio 0-1); Musc 9-26 (Hufford 4-11, Wieskamp 4-5, Emmert 1-1, Martinez 0-2, Thompson 0-1, Henry 0-1, Lee 0-5). Assists -- Bett 14 (Figgs 4, Butler 3); Musc 11 (Henry 3, Lee 3). Rebounds -- Bett 32 (Butler 6, Wilkins 6); Musc 20 (Henry 8, Wieskamp 5). Turnovers -- Bett 11, Musc 6. Fouls -- Bett 6, Musc 14. Fouled out -- none.
Fresh/soph. -- Bettendorf 69, Muscatine 52