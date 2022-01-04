Bettendorf squeaks by Muskies for four-point win

The Muscatine High School basketball team was able to grab an early lead over the Bettendorf Bulldogs in Mississippi Athletic Conference play on Tuesday night, but the Muskies weren’t able to grab it back late as the Bulldogs escaped with a 54-50 victory.

Caden Wilkins scored 24 points on 10 of 19 shooting for the Bulldogs, who led 16-7 after one quarter of play at Muscatine High School.

“I just tried to use my size and get down low,” said Wilkins. “I didn’t have to play too fast, just try to get positioning down low and get guys on my back and shoot over them … It helps when everyone on our team picks everyone else up.

“Now, we’re just looking to get a win streak going.”

Muscatine flipped the script in the second period, holding Bettendorf to the same 3 for 8 shooting mark the Bulldogs forced the Muskies into during the first quarter.

Wilkins, a 6-foot-6 sophomore, gave Muscatine trouble inside as most of his points came in the paint. He also added six rebounds for the Bulldogs, which was second to Jackson Gross’ seven for the team high.