Bettendorf squeezes past Marion Linn-Mar 52-47

Mighty close, mighty fine, Bettendorf wore a victory shine after clipping Marion Linn-Mar 52-47 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Marion Linn-Mar started on steady ground by forging a 22-12 lead over Bettendorf at the end of the first quarter.
Marion Linn-Mar came from behind to grab the advantage 27-20 at halftime over Bettendorf.
Bettendorf broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 40-34 lead over Marion Linn-Mar.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.