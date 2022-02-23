 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bradley-Bourbonnais gallops past East Moline United Township 56-46

  • 0

Bradley-Bourbonnais dumped East Moline United Township 56-46 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 23.

Tough to find an edge early, Bradley-Bourbonnais and East Moline United Township fashioned an 18-18 stalemate through the first quarter.

Bradley-Bourbonnais broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 40-31 lead over East Moline United Township.

The Boilermakers' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 16-15 points differential.

Recently on February 11 , East Moline United Township squared up on Moline in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Saudi women to form the first national golf team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News