Bradley-Bourbonnais gallops past East Moline United Township 56-46

Bradley-Bourbonnais dumped East Moline United Township 56-46 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 23.
Tough to find an edge early, Bradley-Bourbonnais and East Moline United Township fashioned an 18-18 stalemate through the first quarter.
Bradley-Bourbonnais broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 40-31 lead over East Moline United Township.
The Boilermakers' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 16-15 points differential.
