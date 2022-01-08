Braidwood Reed-Custer delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Aledo Mercer County 50-44

Mighty close, mighty fine, Braidwood Reed-Custer wore a victory shine after clipping Aledo Mercer County 50-44 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Recently on December 29 , Aledo Mercer County squared up on Lena-Winslow in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
