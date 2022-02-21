Burlington routs Muscatine 68-37

Burlington earned a convincing 68-37 win over Muscatine in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
The Grayhounds' offense struck to a 36-17 lead over the Muskies at the half.
Burlington's upper-hand showed as it carried a 56-25 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Grayhounds blunted the Muskies' dreams of a rally by mirroring their final period points total.
