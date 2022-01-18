Burlington sprints past Muscatine 77-66

Burlington notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Muscatine 77-66 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 18.
The first quarter gave Burlington a 9-6 lead over Muscatine.
The Grayhounds' shooting jumped to a 38-25 lead over the Muskies at the half.
Burlington took control in the third quarter with a 67-42 advantage over Muscatine.
Recently on January 11 , Muscatine squared up on Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
