Burlington sprints past Muscatine 77-66

Burlington notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Muscatine 77-66 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 18.

The first quarter gave Burlington a 9-6 lead over Muscatine.

The Grayhounds' shooting jumped to a 38-25 lead over the Muskies at the half.

Burlington took control in the third quarter with a 67-42 advantage over Muscatine.

