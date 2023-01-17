 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Burlington survives close clash with Muscatine 65-61

  • 0

A sigh of relief filled the air in Burlington's locker room after a trying 65-61 test with Muscatine at Burlington Community High on January 17 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

The last time Burlington and Muscatine played in a 68-37 game on February 21, 2022. For more, click here.

Recently on January 10, Muscatine squared off with Davenport Central in a basketball game. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James reaches 38,000 career points

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News