 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Byron denies Sherrard's challenge 46-29
0 Comments

Byron denies Sherrard's challenge 46-29

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Byron notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Sherrard 46-29 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 30.

Recently on December 18 , Sherrard squared up on Galva in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are things looking up for the Knicks?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News