Calamus-Wheatland trips Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep in tenacious tussle 65-63

A tight-knit tilt turned in Calamus-Wheatland's direction just enough to squeeze past Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 65-63 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
Calamus-Wheatland's offense jumped to a 21-7 lead over Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep at the intermission.
Calamus-Wheatland's influence showed as it carried a 32-26 lead into the fourth quarter.
Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, but Calamus-Wheatland put the game on ice.
In recent action on February 4, Calamus-Wheatland faced off against Stanwood North Cedar and Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep took on Savanna West Carroll on January 29 at Savanna West Carroll High School.
