Calamus-Wheatland trips Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep in tenacious tussle 65-63

A tight-knit tilt turned in Calamus-Wheatland's direction just enough to squeeze past Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 65-63 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Calamus-Wheatland's offense jumped to a 21-7 lead over Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep at the intermission.

Calamus-Wheatland's influence showed as it carried a 32-26 lead into the fourth quarter.

Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, but Calamus-Wheatland put the game on ice.

