Calamus-Wheatland trips Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep in tenacious tussle 65-63

A tight-knit tilt turned in Calamus-Wheatland's direction just enough to squeeze past Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 65-63 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Calamus-Wheatland's offense jumped to a 21-7 lead over Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep at the intermission.

Calamus-Wheatland's influence showed as it carried a 32-26 lead into the fourth quarter.

Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, but Calamus-Wheatland put the game on ice.

In recent action on February 4, Calamus-Wheatland faced off against Stanwood North Cedar and Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep took on Savanna West Carroll on January 29 at Savanna West Carroll High School. For more, click here.

