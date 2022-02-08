Calamus-Wheatland trips Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep in tenacious tussle 65-63

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Calamus-Wheatland didn't mind, dispatching Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 65-63 on February 8 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
In recent action on January 25, Calamus-Wheatland faced off against Bellevue Marquette Catholic and Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep took on Savanna West Carroll on January 29 at Savanna West Carroll High School. For more, click here.
