Camanche clips Goose Lake Northeast in tight victory 40-39

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Camanche wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 40-39 over Goose Lake Northeast in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 7, Goose Lake Northeast faced off against Anamosa and Camanche took on Stanwood North Cedar on December 7 at Camanche High School. Click here for a recap
The Storm jumped in front of the Rebels 16-9 to begin the second quarter.
A half tie at 22-22 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
The Storm broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 32-31 lead over the Rebels.
The two squads struggled to a draw at the fourth quarter, setting for a 40-39 tie.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.