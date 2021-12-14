Camanche clips Goose Lake Northeast in tight victory 40-39

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Camanche wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 40-39 over Goose Lake Northeast in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

The Storm jumped in front of the Rebels 16-9 to begin the second quarter.

A half tie at 22-22 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The Storm broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 32-31 lead over the Rebels.

The two squads struggled to a draw at the fourth quarter, setting for a 40-39 tie.

