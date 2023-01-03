 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Camanche clips West Branch in tight tilt 54-49

With little to no wiggle room, Camanche nosed past West Branch 54-49 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup on January 3.

West Branch showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 16-14 advantage over Camanche as the first quarter ended.

The Storm's offense darted in front for a 29-22 lead over the Bears at halftime.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Storm maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 15-13 in the fourth quarter.

