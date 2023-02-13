Camanche showed top form to dominate Anamosa during a 70-45 victory on February 13 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

The last time Camanche and Anamosa played in a 52-40 game on February 4, 2022. For results, click here.

Recently on February 7, Camanche squared off with Monticello in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.

