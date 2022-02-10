Camanche delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Tipton 64-57

With little to no wiggle room, Camanche nosed past Tipton 64-57 in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.
The Storm moved in front of the Tigers 64-57 to begin the second quarter.
In recent action on February 4, Camanche faced off against Anamosa and Tipton took on Wilton on February 4 at Wilton High School. For a full recap, click here.
