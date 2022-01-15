 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Camanche knocks out victory on Wilton 68-52
No quarter was granted as Camanche blunted Wilton's plans 68-52 at Wilton High on January 15 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 4, Wilton faced off against Wellman Mid-Prairie and Camanche took on West Liberty on January 8 at West Liberty High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

