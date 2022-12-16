 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Camanche sprints past Cascade 64-51

Camanche collected a solid win over Cascade in a 64-51 verdict in an Iowa boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Camanche and Cascade faced off on December 3, 2021 at Camanche High School. Click here for a recap

In recent action on December 10, Cascade faced off against Durant and Camanche took on Dyersville Beckman on December 9 at Dyersville Beckman Catholic High School. For a full recap, click here.

