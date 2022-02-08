Cascade collects victory over Goose Lake Northeast 44-32

Cascade put together a victorious gameplan to stop Goose Lake Northeast 44-32 on February 8 in Iowa boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 29, Cascade faced off against Wilton and Goose Lake Northeast took on Monticello on February 1 at Monticello High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.