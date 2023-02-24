Fast and furious, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy took charge from the start to knock back Davenport West and eventually earn a 97-46 decision on Feb. 24 in Iowa boys high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy a 28-11 lead over Davenport West.

The Cougars fought to a 50-31 intermission margin at the Falcons' expense.

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy jumped to a 78-35 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cougars hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 19-11 advantage in the frame.

