Fast and furious, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy took charge from the start to knock back Davenport West and eventually earn a 97-46 decision on Feb. 24 in Iowa boys high school basketball.
The first quarter gave Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy a 28-11 lead over Davenport West.
The Cougars fought to a 50-31 intermission margin at the Falcons' expense.
Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy jumped to a 78-35 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Cougars hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 19-11 advantage in the frame.
Recently on Feb. 17, Davenport West squared off with Bettendorf in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
