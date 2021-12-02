Cedar Rapids CR Washington survives taut tilt with Bettendorf 62-54

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Cedar Rapids CR Washington didn't mind, dispatching Bettendorf 62-54 in Iowa boys basketball on December 2.

Cedar Rapids CR Washington opened with a 11-5 advantage over Bettendorf through the first quarter.

The Warriors' offense jumped to a 30-21 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

The Warriors' leverage showed as they carried a 42-39 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors' kept the advantage through the final quarter with a 20-15 scoring edge over the Bulldogs.

