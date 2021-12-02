 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cedar Rapids CR Washington survives taut tilt with Bettendorf 62-54
0 comments

Cedar Rapids CR Washington survives taut tilt with Bettendorf 62-54

{{featured_button_text}}

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Cedar Rapids CR Washington didn't mind, dispatching Bettendorf 62-54 in Iowa boys basketball on December 2.

Cedar Rapids CR Washington opened with a 11-5 advantage over Bettendorf through the first quarter.

The Warriors' offense jumped to a 30-21 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

The Warriors' leverage showed as they carried a 42-39 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors' kept the advantage through the final quarter with a 20-15 scoring edge over the Bulldogs.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB lockout: What you need to know

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News