Central boys rally for Senior Night win over Muscatine

"We've accomplished quite a bit from last season to this one," said Windham. "Now, we just need to play better as a team and get ready for next week."

With the score knotted at 10-10 after one, the Muskies reeled off a 14-1 run to open the second period as Hufford scored eight of his total tally of nine points and the duo of Reed Ulses and Waker Cler combined for 10 second-period points. At halftime, Muscatine held a 27-14 lead.

However, foul trouble and the Blue Devils' increased defensive intensity hampered Muscatine throughout the second half, enabling the Imps to close the gap to 32-29 entering the fourth quarter.

"It hurts having two starters (Dante Lee and Noah Yahn) on the bench with two fouls each in the first half; instead of building on our lead, we were just holding the lead," said Windham, who got 12 points and 7 rebounds from Ulses, with Cler also notching 12 points.

"Not having Noah, our ball-handler, on the floor hurt us, and Central went to the pressure because it wanted to pick up the tempo, and we didn't handle it well."

In addition to Rogers, sophomore point guard Tracy Hayslett helped spark the Blue Devils' second-half resurgence. He scored 12 of his 13 points in that stretch, including nine in the fourth quarter alone.

"The first half, I thought we were caught up in Senior Night," said Central coach Craig Wurdinger. "I was proud of how we fought, competed and came back."

